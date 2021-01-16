Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan confirmed that they were indeed seeing each other by posting each other on their Instagram pages after being rumored to be linked since November of last year. The Creed actor even dedicated a heartfelt post to the beauty for her 24th birthday earlier in the week, no longer choosing to remain secretive about their romance. A new source close to the couple is reporting that the couple mutually decided to be mum about their budding relationship in order to preserve their privacy.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

According to media outlets, a source is confirming that while Lori typically posts who she's dating on social media, she purposely decided not to take the same route this time because they wanted to get to know each other first.

The source claimed, "It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private," before adding that, "they have been careful about being photographed together." The rumors of their relationship almost fell quiet if they hadn't been spotted exiting an airport in Salt Lake City, Utah together in December.

"In the past she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating," continued the source. "With Michael she has tried a different approach."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

The two officially went public just days before Lori's 24th birthday although they allegedly, "spent all the major holidays together in November and December." With all eyes on the gorgeous new couple , our best wishes go out to them.

