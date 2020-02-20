She lives her life out loud while also keeping details of her escapades under wraps, but Lori Harvey is sharing a bit about herself on the PrettyLittleThing Podcast. This was the first time Lori has sat down with a podcast and most of the conversation was about the rise of her modeling career. After mentioning Paris is her favorite city and dropping a few fashion designer stories, Lori spoke about what it's been like having her name in headlines almost every day.

"It's definitely frustrating," said Lori. "I think I've developed tough skin through it all and you know, you just have to learn if someone wants to think the worst of you, they're gonna think the worst of you no matter what you say and you can't defend a lie. So, I think it's a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real."

"I think that's one thing that the public doesn't understand is that a blog can literally say anything, but if the word 'alleged' is in it, they can't get in trouble for it. 'We didn't say it was true, we said 'allegedly.'' Yeah. I don't think there's an article that you can find about me that doesn't have the word 'alleged' or 'rumored' in it. Because there's no confirmation and they don't care to fact check."

Lori also spoke about her first trip to Jamaica for her recent 23rd birthday celebration. "Had the time of my life, it as so much fun," she said. "I think everyone was throwing up at the end of the night." The podcast host tried to slide in a "life is good at the moment" comment, but Lori didn't acknowledge the reference to her "rumored" boyfriend Future. Listen to the PrettyLittleThing Podcast with Lori Harvey in full below.