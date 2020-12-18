He may have had a brief run with the NFL, but Lorenzo Taliaferro was full of promise. The 28-year-old football star was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and spent three seasons with the team before being waived in 2017. He attempted to continue his career with the Canadian Football League but things didn't seem to work out in his favor, however, it was believed that his football dreams could still be fulfilled. Unfortunately, tragedy befell Taliaferro after the football star reportedly passed away in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Details regarding Taliaferro's death are scarce, but reports state that his cause of death has been ruled as a heart attack. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man -- someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

Several others have taken to social media to share in their grief as they mourn the sports star. We offer our sincerest condolences to Lorenzo Taliaferro's loved ones during this difficult time. Read through tributes below.

[via]