Lorenzen Wright played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009 and in 2010, he was found murdered near a swamp with bullet holes in his body. An investigation was immediately opened into his death where it was believed that his ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was responsible. Wright was later linked to Billy Turner who eventually accused of being the one who allegedly pulled the trigger, all while Wright was the mastermind behind it all. About a year and a half ago, both Turner and Wright were charged for first-degree murder in relation to the crime and now, a guilty plea has been made.

Instead of pleading guilty to first-degree murder, a charge that could carry 100 years in prison, Wright was able to make a deal with the prosecution. Wright ended up pleading guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to commit attempted 1st-degree murder which will get her 30 years in prison instead, according to TMZ. In the report, it states that Wright could be out on parole after just nine years.

Doug Pensinger /Allsport

There were rumblings that Wright would argue that she concocted the murder out of fear because Lorenzen was allegedly abusive. In the end, Wright's attorney decided against it and a guilty plea was made.

Turner's trial for first-degree murder will begin on September 16th.