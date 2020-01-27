Lord Jamar and Eminem won't make peace in the foreseeable future, or at least that's how it seems. In recent times, Lord Jamar's expressed his disdain for Eminem, and vice versa, on numerous occasions and now, it just seems like a running joke. It goes -- DJ Vlad interviews Lord Jamar, Lord Jamar shares his unadulterated thoughts on Eminem, and Eminem then lashes out on Lord Jamar on wax.

After Eminem fired shots on "I Will," Lord Jamar continued to fire back in interviews. In his most recent sit-down with Vlad, Lord Jamar discussed the photo of Eminem wearing a mask of Will Smith. Lord Jamar shared a photo on his Instagram page last year of Eminem wearing a mask of Will Smith and suggested that it's "kinda like a blackface."

"It's a mockery of black people, like a white dude wearing any kind of black mask is problematic and should be explained," he began. "I just wanna know what the whole context was. Could it be explained?'"

After Vlad said that he personally wouldn't do it, Lord Jamar explained, "I know at the time a lot people in Hip Hop -- black people -- might have looked at Will Smith as kinda corny and straight-laced but that's for us to do. You can't cross the line that maybe one of us could have done. But you as a white guy can't do that."

He continued to explain that the photo in question wasn't his first time mocking the Black community, pointing out to the leaked demo when Em was 16-years-old describing Black women as "bad" in comparison to white girls. "You gotta put all of that sht into context when you talk about this guy... it wasn't something that was easily found on the Internet," he said.