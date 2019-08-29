Lord Jamar's become a villain in the world of hip-hop but he's seemingly embraced it. Through his series of Vlad TV interviews over the years, he's gained notoriety for his hot takes, namely the ones about Eminem. In all honesty, Lord Jamar has essentially been repeating the same points in every interview and it seems he's as tired of talking about Eminem as everyone else is of hearing him talk about Eminem.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Lord Jamar joined Vlad TV once again to speak on Conway and Westside Gunn's decision to join the Shady Roster. He essentially questioned Griselda's decision to join Shady, claiming that he doesn't see any benefit behind the signing for Westside Gunn or Conway. Although the slander continued, Royce Da 5'9" later jumped into the conversation where he essentially discredited Lord Jamar's street credibility.

You see, while all of this has been going on, Eminem really didn't say anything -- that is, until yesterday. Em made the rare appearance on Twitter where he seemingly took aim at Lord Jamar. "People think they want this problem 'til they get it," he wrote. The tweet didn't explicitly say anything about Lord Jamar, but you know how the Internet works. Tons of people began to speculate that Em had smoke in the stash for Lord Jamar.

Jamar isn't as disconnected from the rest of to world as Em so it didn't take him as long to catch wind of the comments and respond to Slim. "Every problem has a solution," he wrote.

Em previously took aim at Lord Jamar on Kamikaze song "Fall."