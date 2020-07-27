Lord Finesse Flips Classic Records On "Motown State Of Mind"

Legendary rapper and producer of D.I.T.C, Lord Finesse, has reimagined classic Motown Records for his latest offering, Lord Finesse Presents - Motown State Of Mind. The new project from Lord Finesse takes on timeless classics from Motown's legendary roster such as early Michael Jackson records like, "I Wanna Be Where You Are." He also flips records like Eddie Kendricks' "Body Talk" and Sisters Love's "Now Is The Time."

“I’m my own worst critic. If I like it, I don’t think no one can really tell me anything,” he said in a press release, describing the body of remixes as his “best project to date.”

Check out the project and tracklist below.