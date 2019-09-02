mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lord Felix Pushes The Boundaries With His "Supernova" EP

Milca P.
September 01, 2019 22:19
Supernova
Lord Felix

Lord Felix augments his series.


After delivering his Ultraviolet EP this summer, Brockton upstart Lord Felis has returned to continue his three-part project series, delivering on his Supernova follow up.

This time around, Felix swaps clear rock influences for funk-laced basslines and soundscapes that continue to flex the New England emcee's flawless abilities to flirt with the boundaries. You'll find him sticking to his usual roster of collaborators with production arriving via Leo The Kind, Slush Devil, Ricky Felix, and Rolex Daytona.

Supernova is Lord Felix's third effort of the year and where such bloat could prove fatal for a newcomer, an ability to make each song distinct from the last while maintaining a cohesive element of border-free creations has gifted listeners with a different experience every time.

Get into Supernova down below.

