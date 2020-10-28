Lord D’Andre Is A Rockstar In Genre-Bending "Black Blues" Video

HNHH PREMIERE: Lord D'Andre bends genres and strums his guitar in the new video for "Black Blues".

Lord D'Andre is in his own lane, creating a wave and sticking to it.

The young artist from East Dublin, GA is steadily rising in the music industry, opening eyes with each new release. While he may not be a household name right now, he's gearing up for his turn, which will surely arrive soon if he keeps at it.

His style is different from anything out right now, and that much is evidenced in the music video for "Black Blues", which is a mix-up between hip-hop, blues, and alternative.

The video starts off with Lord D'Andre strumming his guitar in a remote location, sitting on his amp and soaking up the sun. The song features a strong blues/rock influence, which is consistent throughout the entirety of Lord's debut album, which drops this week. His flows are unpredictable and will catch you off-guard, making this a pretty fun record to get into.

With so many young artists coming up out of Georgia, Lord D'Andre is unlike the rest of the fray, commanding the spotlight with his eccentric and alternative brand.

Check out his new music video above, premiering exclusively via HotNewHipHop, and let us know what you think. You can follow Lord D'Andre on Instagram here.