Lord Apex Delivers Triumphant New Track "Like You Know"

Aron A.
March 14, 2021 12:01
Lord Apex emerges with his latest single.


Lord Apex is slowly cementing his name in the underground rap scene, all the way in the UK. His penchant for lo-fi sample-based production is a stark contrast from the current sound that's dominating airwaves across the pond. However, he's a student of artists like DOOM and Madlib, which is evident from his lyrical aptitude and his ear for production. 

2020's Supply And Demand with V Don was a new height in his career but he's keeping the ball rolling with new music this year. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Like You Know." Tackling Angus Luke's crisp and triumphant production, Lord Apex flexes his lyrical abilities with malleable flows and off-kilter melodies.

Check out the latest offering from Lord Apex below.

Quotable Lyrics
Family, money, love
Little bit of drugs
Only what I know
Nature, water, weed
Only shit I need
When I'm on the go

