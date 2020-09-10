mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lord Apex & V Don Feed The Streets On "Supply & Demand"

Aron A.
September 09, 2020 21:09
Check out Lord Apex and V Don's new collaborative project, "Supply & Demand" ft. MURS, CJ Fly & Willie The Kid.


Lord Apex and V Don have kept fans anticipating their joint project with singles like "Belize" ft. CJ Fly and "UK Shit." Finally, the pair unleashed Supply & Demand in its entirety over the weekend. The project runs for eleven-track in total with a run-time of nearly half-an-hour. Apex's laid-back, smoked out flow meshes perfectly with V Don's atmospheric sample-based production. Murs, Wilie The Kid, and CJ Fly all make appearances throughout the project.

"A lot of people in his discography are people I’m a fan of," Lord Apex told DJBooth about working with V Don. "I realized I had a different lane in terms of where I could take his music, knowing I’m [bringing] a different perspective, coming from the UK. But [I’m] still tied in and aware of what’s going on in the New York scene."

Peep his new project below. 

