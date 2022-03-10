mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lord Apex & Cookin Soul Link Up On "Off The Strength"

Aron A.
March 10, 2022 14:08
167 Views
Off The Strength
Lord Apex & Cookin Soul

Lord Apex and Cookin Soul team up for their new project, "Off The Strength."


UK rapper Lord Apex remains one of the most promising rappers in the game while Cookin Soul has been practically everywhere in recent times. However, fans were still surprised to find out that they were joining forces for a new body of work. Today, Apex and Cookin Soul shared their new collaborative effort, Off The Strength. Consisting of 11-tracks in total with no features attached to the tracklist, the two deliver a project that extends their incredible respective catalogs.

Lord Apex is freshly off of the release of 2021's Smoke Sessions 3, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed collaborative effort with V Don, Supply & Demand. Meanwhile, Cookin Soul gave fans a holiday treat with the release of WU XMAS in late December.

Check their new project out below.

