lophiile Calls On Col3trane & Amber Mark For "No Bus"

Milca P.
September 29, 2019 01:27
No Bus
Lophiile Feat. Col3trane & Amber Mark

lophiile comes through with a new track.


Producer lophiile has emerged to deliver on his own track, recruiting the talents of Col3trane and singtroess Amber Ark for the assist on his latest "No Bus."

A notable part of the production team behind H.E.R., lophiile brings his keen expertise in layered instrumentation and blends of R&B and hip-hop to craft the marriage of music between Col3trane and Mark, making for an early highlight of the season.

The new track also arrives ahead of a North American headlining tour that lophiile is currently prepping. Beginning on November 7th, he will float through cities that include Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn for a stretch that ends on November 23rd.

Until then, get into "No Bus" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

So baby, don't trust me
We both know that you don't love me
But you said that you need honesty
So be straight up, tell me what you want from me

Lophiile Col3trane Amber Mark no bus
