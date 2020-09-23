mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loose Kannon Takeoff & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Up On "No Flaggin"

Aron A.
September 22, 2020 21:11
142 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Flaggin
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rising Orlando rapper Loose Kannon Takeoff enlists Stunna 4 Vegas for a new banger, "No Flaggin."


Florida became a hot spot for hip-hop talent over the past few years. Many of the artists have emerged out of Miami and its surrounding area but it appears that Orlando's gaining some steam, as well. Loose Kannon Takeoff, the next up from Orlando, is ready to put his city on the map. Singles like "War Ready" and "I Got It Up" have been popping off but his latest record, "No Flaggin" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas has the potential to be his breakout moment. 

"No Flaggin" would have all the clubs on smash if they were open. Loose Kannon Kannon brings a cool, laidback flow that drizzles with some melody for infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Stunna 4 Vegas slides through with a rags-to-riches tale for the second verse.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I hurt for this, I work for this, I got my grind on
I'mma big dawg, phone call can get your mind blown
I'm in a whole other league and a different time zone
I'mma diamond in the dirt, pussy, you a rhinestone

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  142
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Loose Kannon Takeoff Stunna 4 Vegas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Loose Kannon Takeoff & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Up On "No Flaggin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject