Loose Kannon Takeoff & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Up On "No Flaggin"

Florida became a hot spot for hip-hop talent over the past few years. Many of the artists have emerged out of Miami and its surrounding area but it appears that Orlando's gaining some steam, as well. Loose Kannon Takeoff, the next up from Orlando, is ready to put his city on the map. Singles like "War Ready" and "I Got It Up" have been popping off but his latest record, "No Flaggin" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas has the potential to be his breakout moment.

"No Flaggin" would have all the clubs on smash if they were open. Loose Kannon Kannon brings a cool, laidback flow that drizzles with some melody for infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Stunna 4 Vegas slides through with a rags-to-riches tale for the second verse.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I hurt for this, I work for this, I got my grind on

I'mma big dawg, phone call can get your mind blown

I'm in a whole other league and a different time zone

I'mma diamond in the dirt, pussy, you a rhinestone