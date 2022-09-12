mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loose Kannon Takeoff & Kevin Gates Team Up On ''Vibe Now 2"

Aron A.
September 12, 2022 15:46
61 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Vibe Now 2
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Loose Kannon Takeoff revisits 2018's "Vibe Now" with a sequel featuring Kevin Gates.


Loose Kannon Takeoff could very well have his breakout moment in the near future. The Orlando-based rapper's delivered a consistent stream of projects over the past three years but it was the grind he put in prior that cemented him as one artist from Florida to look out for. "Vibe Now" became a massive regional hit record. However, he returned this weekend with its official sequel. This time, he locks in with Kevin Gates for an exquisite blend of their gruff yet melodic styles. 

Gates is coming fresh off of the release of Khaza, which arrived earlier this summer. The rapper hinted that a deluxe edition would be following shortly, though he hasn't unveiled any official details in recent times.

Check out Loose Kannon Takeoff's new single with Kevin Gates below.

Quotable Lyrics
Mini Mac-11 hold 32, let the clip out
Recorrect your dentures, don't speak on shit what you hear 'bout
Seven six-twos of flip out, send a blitz, blow your shit out
Narcotics, my clique dish out, stashin' work by my bitch house

Loose Kannon Takeoff Kevin Gates
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Loose Kannon Takeoff & Kevin Gates Team Up On ''Vibe Now 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject