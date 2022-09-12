Loose Kannon Takeoff & Kevin Gates Team Up On ''Vibe Now 2"

Loose Kannon Takeoff could very well have his breakout moment in the near future. The Orlando-based rapper's delivered a consistent stream of projects over the past three years but it was the grind he put in prior that cemented him as one artist from Florida to look out for. "Vibe Now" became a massive regional hit record. However, he returned this weekend with its official sequel. This time, he locks in with Kevin Gates for an exquisite blend of their gruff yet melodic styles.

Gates is coming fresh off of the release of Khaza, which arrived earlier this summer. The rapper hinted that a deluxe edition would be following shortly, though he hasn't unveiled any official details in recent times.

Check out Loose Kannon Takeoff's new single with Kevin Gates below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mini Mac-11 hold 32, let the clip out

Recorrect your dentures, don't speak on shit what you hear 'bout

Seven six-twos of flip out, send a blitz, blow your shit out

Narcotics, my clique dish out, stashin' work by my bitch house