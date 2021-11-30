Loopy Ferrell Taps Asian Doll For "Profit"

Mt. Vernon, NY hasn't necessarily had a whole lot of representation in hip-hop over the years but that's about to change soon. Loopy Ferrell has been lighting up the East Coast this year. A former member of Rocko's A1 Recording, he's delivered banger after banger over the years and collaborated with artists like Young Thug, and the late Young Dolph.

Ferrell has been preparing for the release of his forthcoming project, In The Loop We Trust Vol. 1. The rapper's already dropped off his collaboration with Benny The Butcher, "Back Door," and the G-Herbo-assisted, "Can't Quit."

Now, he's returned with another new single titled, "Profit" alongside Asian Doll. The chilling production and rapid-fire flows offer promising insight into what Ferrell has up his sleeve.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't go up in that club unless we snuck in with that glizzy

All you see is ass and titties

Show me love like I'm Diddy

Couple bloods probably with me

On some cuz like they Nipsey

It's a marathon, we spin around your block with that 50

