Loopy Ferrell Taps Asian Doll For "Profit"

Aron A.
November 30, 2021 17:12
589 Views
04
1
Via Youtube Via Youtube
Via Youtube

Profit
Loopy Ferrell

Loopy Ferrell prepares for the release of his forthcoming project, "In The Loop We Trust."


Mt. Vernon, NY hasn't necessarily had a whole lot of representation in hip-hop over the years but that's about to change soon. Loopy Ferrell has been lighting up the East Coast this year. A former member of Rocko's A1 Recording, he's delivered banger after banger over the years and collaborated with artists like Young Thug, and the late Young Dolph.

Ferrell has been preparing for the release of his forthcoming project, In The Loop We Trust Vol. 1. The rapper's already dropped off his collaboration with Benny The Butcher, "Back Door," and the G-Herbo-assisted, "Can't Quit."

Now, he's returned with another new single titled, "Profit" alongside Asian Doll. The chilling production and rapid-fire flows offer promising insight into what Ferrell has up his sleeve.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
We don't go up in that club unless we snuck in with that glizzy
All you see is ass and titties
Show me love like I'm Diddy
Couple bloods probably with me
On some cuz like they Nipsey
It's a marathon, we spin around your block with that 50

Loopy Ferrell
Loopy Ferrell
