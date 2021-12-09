mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loopy Ferrell Shares New Album "In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1"

Aron A.
December 08, 2021 20:11
478 Views
01
0
CoverCover

In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1
Loopy Ferrell

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Loopy Ferrell taps G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, and Asian Doll for his latest project.


Loopy Ferrell has worked his way from the ground up. From serving as an opening act on tours with Tyga and 2 Chainz to establishing his name in the underground scene, the Mt. Vernon rapper has truly showcased his growth and development as an MC in the past few years. 

Over the course of recent weeks, he's unloaded plenty of new singles as he built the anticipation up for In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1. This week, he shared the project in its entirety. Laced up with 11 songs in total, the rapper links up with Benny The Butcher, G Herbo, and Asian Doll on the project, along with Craze, HITT, Senzo, K.I. and Skyline. 

If you're in need of a dose of gritty East Coast bars, you have to check out Loopy's latest project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Loopy Ferrell Shares New Album "In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject