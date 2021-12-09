Loopy Ferrell Shares New Album "In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1"

Loopy Ferrell has worked his way from the ground up. From serving as an opening act on tours with Tyga and 2 Chainz to establishing his name in the underground scene, the Mt. Vernon rapper has truly showcased his growth and development as an MC in the past few years.

Over the course of recent weeks, he's unloaded plenty of new singles as he built the anticipation up for In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1. This week, he shared the project in its entirety. Laced up with 11 songs in total, the rapper links up with Benny The Butcher, G Herbo, and Asian Doll on the project, along with Craze, HITT, Senzo, K.I. and Skyline.

If you're in need of a dose of gritty East Coast bars, you have to check out Loopy's latest project.