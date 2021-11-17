mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loopy Ferrell Calls On Benny The Butcher On "Back Door"

Aron A.
November 17, 2021 14:01
2.1K Views
52
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Back Door
Loopy Ferrell Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
57% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Loopy Ferrell & Benny The Butcher team up for a new single.


Loopy Ferrell is readying his biggest project to date. The Mt. Vernon, NY native is still gassed up off of the release of his project, Too Loopy For TV earlier this year but a follow-up will be arriving shortly. Today, Loopy shared a brand new single off of his forthcoming project, In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1. Teaming up with fellow Upstate New Yorker, Buffalo's Benny The Butcher, the two deliver a blistering new anthem titled, "Back Door." The two rappers trade bars, providing picturesque details of the street life.

Loopy has been ramping up his efforts in the lead-up to his forthcoming project. The rapper connected with G Herbo for "Can't Quit," and other appearances on In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1 include Asian Doll.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
You know the kind of dough I'm gettin'
When I can't trust my friends and the hoes I'm hittin'
I can't even trust my lawyer and my co-defendants
I turned blow into digits so my clothes expensive 

Loopy Ferrell
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  3
  2.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Loopy Ferrell Benny The Butcher
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Loopy Ferrell Calls On Benny The Butcher On "Back Door"
52
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject