Loopy Ferrell Calls On Benny The Butcher On "Back Door"

Loopy Ferrell is readying his biggest project to date. The Mt. Vernon, NY native is still gassed up off of the release of his project, Too Loopy For TV earlier this year but a follow-up will be arriving shortly. Today, Loopy shared a brand new single off of his forthcoming project, In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1. Teaming up with fellow Upstate New Yorker, Buffalo's Benny The Butcher, the two deliver a blistering new anthem titled, "Back Door." The two rappers trade bars, providing picturesque details of the street life.

Loopy has been ramping up his efforts in the lead-up to his forthcoming project. The rapper connected with G Herbo for "Can't Quit," and other appearances on In Loopy We Trust Vol. 1 include Asian Doll.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know the kind of dough I'm gettin'

When I can't trust my friends and the hoes I'm hittin'

I can't even trust my lawyer and my co-defendants

I turned blow into digits so my clothes expensive