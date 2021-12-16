For more than two decades, Nas has dropped unforgettable classics, but in retrospect, he admits there are a few things he would change. In a recent interview with i-D Magazine, the rap veteran was asked if he would redo any of his albums if given the chance. The answer was, yes. Out of 18 projects since his 1994 Illmatic debut, he confesses that he would make changes to both I Am... and Nastradamus. "I don't even know what's on those albums. I could probably remember two songs for each album," he responded.

Nas's third studio album I Am... came five years after Illmatic back in 1999. The 16 track album included the singles "Nas Is Like" and the iconic smash "Hate Me Now". Boasting features from Diddy, Scarface, Aaliyah, and DMX, the LP debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Although criticized for being too commercial, the album sold 470,000 copies during the first week and stands as his second best-selling album. Initially set to be a double album, several songs leaked online prior to the release, forcing Nas to record new material. The new material would be used for two separate disc releases - hence, the release of Nastradamus a few months later.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Just seven months after I Am..., Nastradamus debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Unlike its predecessor, the album would only sell 232,000 copies in its first week but would become certified platinum less than a month after its release. Despite the anticipation behind the release, it is incomparable to I Am... and Illmatic.

Letting the past be the past, Nas continues to release music that showcases his lyrical cunning. Back in August of this year, he released King's Disease II, a sequel to his 2020 King's Disease release. With captivating storytelling, the album indulges in a legacy that has taken over three decades to create.





[Via]