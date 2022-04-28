With DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball on the roster, the Chicago Bulls were looking like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. For much of the season, they were the best team in the East, however, things went downhill fairly quickly as Lonzo suffered a knee injury. He was the anchor of the entire offense and once he went down, the Bulls found themselves scrambling to get back on track.

In the end, Lonzo was forced to miss the entire playoffs with his knee injury which was certainly a huge blow to the whole team. The Bulls were simply unable to recover, and in the end, they lost in just five games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Today was a big day for the Bulls as the team had its last press conference of the season. Lonzo was partaking in the press conference and at one point, he was asked about his injury. In the end, he gave Bulls fans an answer they probably don't want to hear. Essentially, his recovery is at what he calls a "standstill" which means he needs to see a specialist so that he can get back on track. In fact, he isn't ruling out another surgery, which is pretty telling that things aren't so good right now.

Hopefully, for Ball and the Bulls, this is an injury that will go away soon. He is turning into one of the better point guards in the league, and with him in the lineup, the Bulls are extremely fun to watch.