Lonzo Ball had surgery on his knee last season and at the time, it was believed that Ball would only have to miss two months at the most. Unfortunately, Ball's knee never fully recovered in time for the Bulls to go on a playoff run. Since that time, Ball's progress has been incredibly slow, and many are worried about what this means for Lonzo's future in Chicago. After all, the team was first overall in the East before he went down with his injury.

According to a report from NBC Chicago, Bulls executive vice president ArtÅ«ras Karnišovas came out and stated that they are hopeful about Ball's recovery, however, he is not getting better at the rate they had hoped. Regardless, he is still slowly but surely making a recovery.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say. He’s getting better. Probably not at the speed that we would like. But he’s getting better,” Karnišovas said. “Hopefully, he’s going to be ready for training camp. That’s just our hopes.”

With no timeline in sight for the Bulls, they could be in for a hectic training camp. This is obviously not news that Bulls fans wanted to hear, and we're sure Lonzo would prefer to be healed up by now, as well.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

