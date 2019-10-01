The New Orleans Pelicans are lowkey going to be one of the funnest teams to keep track of next year with their young, talented roster that includes former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, as well as rookies Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Of course everyone is excited to watch Zion in his rookie campaign, but fans should also be looking forward to Lonzo's return to the court alongside the No. 1 overall pick. And judging from the latest video shared by the Pelicans on Tuesday, it looks like the 21-year old point guard will be entering the 2019-20 season with a new and improved jumper.

Lonzo missed almost half of last season with a sprained left ankle, and he has missed a total of 65 games in his first two seasons in the NBA, but he is reportedly prepared to enter his third year at full strength. Brandon Ingram, who missed the final five weeks due to right shoulder injury, is also ready to roll for the upcoming season.

In an interview with ESPN back in July, Ball spoke about how excited he is to run the floor with Zion.

"Man, I've never seen somebody that size move like him," Ball said of Williamson "... He's only 19, right? He's definitely a freak. I've never seen nothing like it. "Honestly, you just got to run the lane, set screens and roll," Ball added. "With his game and with him getting a full head of steam, it's going to be very tough to stop him. So I think we play fast and get out on the break as soon as possible."

Zion, Lonzo and the rest of the new-look Pelicans will be in action when the NBA season opens on October 22, as they head to Toronto to take on the Raptors.