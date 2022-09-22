Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls were a match made in heaven last season. With DeMar DeRozan and Zack LaVine on the roster, the Bulls had an incredible start to the season. Unfortunately, things eventually took a turn as Lonzo went down with a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

Since that time, there have been numerous reports about Lonzo's health and how his recovery efforts have not been positive. Ball's knee isn't getting better fast enough, and there has been this fear that the Bulls and Ball would have to get another surgery prior to the start of the season.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Now, those fears have been realized as it was confirmed by Bleacher Report that Lonzo will be going through a second surgery on his injured knee. This is especially bad news for the Bulls as Lonzo must now miss another four to six weeks. From there, doctors will re-evaluate him although there is no telling whether or not he will be ready.

It has been a long time since he was able to suit up for the team, and he will need to ease his way back to the court so he doesn't injure himself again.

