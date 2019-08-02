It looks like the New Orleans Pelicans uniform won't be the only change to Lonzo Ball's appearance in the 2019 NBA season.

The third-year point guard shared a video on his instagram account on Friday, in which he debuted some new braids... as well as his dance moves. Check out Lonzo's new look in the video embedded below.

In addition to his new uniform and new hairstyle, fans can also expect to see Lonzo in some different sneakers when he takes the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. After cutting ties with the Big Baller Brand, Ball laced up the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11s when he put on the red Pelicans threads for the first time. Although Ball sometimes switched out of his BBB signature shoes while playing for the Lakers, this will be the first season that he's out from under the Big Baller Brand umbrella.

In regards to his new team, Lonzo recently expressed an excitement to play in a fast-paced offense alongside Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram.