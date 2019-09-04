Lonzo Ball's days of wearing Big Baller Brand sneakers on the court has come to an end, but the haunting memories of those first few games in his BBB signature shoes remains.

During a recent appearance on Josh Hart's "Light Hearted" podcast, Ball revealed just how tough it was to play in the BBB ZO2 sneakers during his first games as a rookie. In fact, Lonzo says he couldn't wear the kicks for more than a quarter at a time because they kept ripping. Needless to say, it had a negative impact on his play during those summer league games.

"Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready," Lonzo explains. "If you literally had my shoes from those games, they just like exploded, bro."

So why did he continue to wear them even though he knew they were negatively impacting his performance on the court?

"I had to debut 'em, we had already gassed it, we went so far with it. Like, I could get a quarter in but that's it, we had to switch 'em every quarter. And it's crazy because as soon as I switched my shoes, it's like magically I got good again."

It's unclear what kicks Lonzo will be rocking when he makes his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans, but we know it won't be the BBB sneakers. The 21-year old point guard laced up the iconic "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11s for his introductory photos with the team, though we've seen him switch between brands before, including Kobes, Hardens and Currys.

Check out his comments about the BBB sneakers in the video embedded below.