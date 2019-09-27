Lonzo Ball and his father LaVar haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the last year thanks to numerous issues surrounding the Big Baller Brand. Thanks to their reality show Ball In The Family, Lonzo and LaVar's disagreements have been on full display and sometimes, they've led to some disrespectful moments. The most famous of these spats came on a recent episode where LaVar straight up told Lonzo he was "damaged goods." Fans were pretty shocked by the exchange as it was clear disrespect from a father to his son.

This past week, Lonzo got to speak with Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod and during the interview, he spoke on that "damaged goods" clip. As it turns out, Lonzo doesn't hold it against his father and understand where it came from.

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

“It was everywhere. It’s part of life. I’m growing up. He has his ways and I have mine. And we just got into it," Lonzo said. "That’s what fathers and sons do as time goes on. At the end of the day, it’s always love at the end. I know he loves me, I love him. We're just not always going to agree on everything. That's all it was."

While it's good to see Lonzo forgiving his father, it seems like things haven't been the same as he admitted recently that the two don't talk as much as they used to. With Lonzo in New Orleans this season, perhaps we'll be seeing a lot less of LaVar.