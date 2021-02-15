Lonzo Ball has been a popular man around the NBA as of late due to the fact that the trade deadline is right around the corner. The last day to make trades for this season is March 25th, and it seems like there are a ton of teams who are angling to get the star point guard on their team. There have been various rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in dealing Ball, especially since he will be a free agent this summer, and could be looking elsewhere.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams rumored to be looking at Ball, although according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are also looking to make a play. The Bulls have been struggling to add depth to their team for a while now, and Ball would prove to be a huge addition to the franchise.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As Charania noted in his report, the Bulls have yet to make an offer for Ball, although their interest remains high given the circumstances. Even if Lonzo isn't traded, the Bulls could very well be interested in extending an offer to Ball in the offseason, which could prove to be lucrative.

In the coming weeks, the NBA trade market will continue to grow, and will be sure to keep you updated on everything that is happening.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

