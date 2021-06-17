LaMelo Ball was an absolute force in the league this past season and many fans were hoping for him to win rookie of the year honors. After injuring his wrist late in the season, there was a fear that he would be passed up for the award in favor of Anthony Edwards, who had a much more consistent rookie campaign in terms of his health. In the end, however, it was the Hornets star who ended up getting the award and fans are ecstatic about how it all played out.

Ball's oldest brother Lonzo was also quite excited about the achievement as he took to his Instagram story with a message for his brother, saying "just another step along the journey... keep going lil bro."

Image via Instagram

Lonzo has played four years in the NBA and he knows what the grind looks like. There have been plenty of ups and downs throughout his career and there is no doubt that he sees a bit of himself in his younger brother. LaMelo is expected to make the next step in 2022 and the blueprint is certainly there for him to become a Superstar. Needless to say, these next few years will be a fun time for the Ball brothers.

Let us know if you think LaMelo's latest award was deserved, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.