It has been nearly two months since New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson underwent surgery on a torn meniscus, which marks the end of the initial 6-8 week timetable for his return. That said, Williamson still has some hurdles to clear before he gets back on the court and some, including Reggie Miller, believe he'd be wise to sit out the entire 2019-20 season until he's fully healthy.

While it remains to be seen just when Williamson will make his NBA debut, the Pelicans are giving fans hope that everything is going to be just fine. The team's official social media account shared a quick video on Tuesday from a recent shoot around, showing off the lefty's sweet stroke from the corner. That is, until Lonzo Ball showed up.

The Pelicans have struggled without their highly touted No. 1 overall pick so far this season, as they have won just six of their first 27 games which makes them a bottom five team in the NBA standings. Head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters earlier this month that the team is going to be "overly cautious" with Zion's recovery, and as the team continues to flounder there will be no immediate rush to get him on the floor. In other words, it doesn't appear Zion's return is imminent, regardless of how many open jumpers he can effortlessly knock down in practice.

New Orleans will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, followed by a four-game road trip culminating with a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets.