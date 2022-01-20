Lonzo Ball has been having one of his best seasons as a professional this year. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, Ball has been incredibly productive, and fans have been impressed with the plays he has pulled off. In fact, Ball's contributions have helped launch the Bulls to first place in the Eastern Conference, which is extremely impressive given the fact that the franchise was in a dire situation just last season.

Unfortunately, Ball has hit a setback that has major implications on his season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, and while it isn't extremely serious, it still presented Ball with a bit of a dilemma.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Ball could have gotten surgery now, or he could have waited until the end of the season. As Shams reports down below, Ball decided to make the responsible choice and get the surgery immediately. Now, Ball will have to miss upwards of 6 to 8 weeks which means he will most likely be back in March, right before the playoffs. Needless to say, this is a move that sets up the Bulls nicely for a little run come the Spring.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.