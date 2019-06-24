Lonzo Ball is headed to New Orleans, poised to join Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday in the Pelicans new generation following the Lakers acquisition of Anthony Davis.

While it would seem that Ball would be pretty torn up about leaving behind the squad that the LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo is building, he seems to be taking it pretty well, proving his father right all along.

In a new clip, the basketball star decided to list off the things that made it such a great day for him, stumbling on the trade along the way.

"I got traded. That was good," he said coyly. "Now we're going to be taking the show to New Orleans and turning up out there."

It certainly underscores LaVar Ball's declaration that it was his reverse psychology that got his son over to New Orleans in the first place.

“I told you. They let go of the best thing they had going for them," the elder Ball said during a session on ESPN's First Take. "I told them ‘You get the Ball boys, you can survive this.’ Now they can’t. But like I said before, these suckas, I’m playing chess. Ya’ll playing checkers," he said. "The best way to get Lonzo out of L.A. is I said ‘You know what, I don’t like New Orleans. I don’t New Orleans. Lonzo ain’t going nowhere. He’s the best in the world and the L.A. Lakers ain’t going to ever let him go.’ The first thing they do is exactly what I wanted them to do is let him go because it’s raggedy over there. Even the writing is on the new shirt he’s going to wear, it says ‘No L.A.’ on there.”