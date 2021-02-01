Lonzo Ball has found himself at the forefront of trade rumors over the past week has it has been reported that the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a big trade. JJ Redick has also been included in these trade talks although for now, it seems like Lonzo is the big catch that many of these teams have set their eyes on.

While Lonzo has noted that he doesn't give too much attention to the rumors, it's clear that a push is still being made. During an episode of his podcast, Brian Windhorst explained that two teams have expressed interest in Lonzo, including the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

“There have also been rumors about Kelly Oubre-Lonzo Ball trade,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “I mean that’s no secret, that’s sort of been out there. (…) The Pelicans have struggled, especially defensively. (…) They’ve shopped their guards. They’ve shopped Eric Bledsoe, Ball and JJ Redick. One of the places that, in addition to Golden State that you could think of Lonzo, one of the places that you would think of Lonzo Ball as a possibility and I’ve heard out there would be Chicago. If Chicago might have an interest there… But we’ll see about that.”

When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, there have been rumors that they want to get rid of Kelly Oubre Jr, which means Lonzo could be part of such a deal. If that were the case, a Ball brother on the dynasty Warriors would be an incredible story.

Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to update you on this developing story.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

