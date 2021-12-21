Lonzo Ball is one of the best point guards in the league this year, and the Chicago Bulls are very lucky to have him. He has been dominating the floor and he is a huge reason why this Bulls squad has been so highly favored in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, his teammates have been subjected to a pretty bad COVID-19 outbreak that even led to some postponed games.

Despite the outbreak, Lonzo has miraculously remained COVID-free. With the biggest stars around the league catching the virus, Lonzo has done a masterful job at avoiding it all.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Recently, Lonzo was asked by reporters about his ability to stay healthy, and according to Rob Schaefer, he has pretty interesting response. Simply put, Lonzo is a home body who doesn't like to do much outside of the arena. He would much rather sit at home and do nothing then go out to the club or the bar.

"I mean, I don't really do too much. I just play and go back home," Lonzo said.

Over the past few weeks, the NBA has been struggling with the pandemic, and it has led to speculation that they might just suspend the season for a few weeks. For now, however, the NBA has no plans to do such a thing, at least not yet.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.