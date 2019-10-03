Lonzo Ball has been a highly-scrutinized player over the last couple of years although much of this has to do with the expectations put forward by his overbearing father, LaVar. After two tumultuous seasons in Los Angeles, Lonzo was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and will be looking for a fresh start on a promising young team that could do some real damage this season. Ball will get to partner up with the likes of Zion Williamson and they've already started to make some highlight-reel plays in practice.

Perhaps the newest part of Ball's game is his jump shot which looks completely different than it did before. Lonzo has been known for his ugly form but in the video below, it seems like he's made a real effort to improve. In a report from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, Lonzo spoke about his new jump shot and how he's been working with the Pelicans coaching staff to perfect his craft.

"I've been working on it all summer—as soon as I could get back on the court—trying to get it on the right side," Ball said. "If you keep doing something over and over, you should get good at it."

If you're a Pelicans fan, Lonzo's comments should be music to your ears as it looks as though he's primed and ready for a breakout season.