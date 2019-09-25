Lonzo Ball has always been a darling of the great state of California. During his formative years, Lonzo got to play basketball at UCLA and was promptly drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball has a lot of love for the city but this offseason, the Lakers traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a blockbuster deal. Considering Ball has always played basketball in California, you would think the transition to New Orleans would be pretty difficult. As it turns out, that's not necessarily the case.

During a recent interview with Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer, Ball spoke about the transition from Los Angeles to New Orleans and how it's actually been quite easy for him. It seems as though his teammates and the city have already welcomed him with open arms.

“It’s been pretty easy. The coaches are great, my teammates are cool and the people in town, they love us," Ball explained. "So I’m here just trying to do my part."

Ball will have some familiar faces around him as Lakers young guns Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram were also a part of that big trade. Not to mention, Ball will get to lob passes to rookie Zion Williamson who will be a dunking machine this season. It might be a change of scenery but there are still a ton of reasons for Lonzo to be excited.