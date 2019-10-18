Disgraced Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster has promised to "expose" the truth about the Ball family, including his claims that Lonzo Ball was secretly diagnosed with torn ligaments in his ankle prior to the trade that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Foster posted a video on Thursday, in which he described how Lonzo met with a specialist in Ohio when he was still on the Lakers, and an MRI confirmed ligament damage to his ankle. The 21-year old point guard was reportedly set to undergo surgery right then and there, but Foster claims the Lakers made him cancel the procedure.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported on that bizarre story back in April - but Foster claims that the ankle issue won't go away until Ball goes through with surgery.

Says Foster, "No team would have wanted Lonzo with an ankle injury, recovering from surgery." He adds, "If Lonzo doesn't get surgery, he's gonna have another season with the New Orleans Pelicans and he's gonna get injured again."

According to TMZ Sports, Ball and his camp vehemently deny any such allegations of a lingering ankle injury. Ball family spokesperson Denise White tells TMZ, "Alan Foster has repeatedly lied, defrauded and stole from the Ball family. Anything he says cannot be trusted."

Furthermore, a rep for the Pelicans tells TMZ, "The team strongly debunks this and was very aware of Lonzo's injury history and status [before we traded for him]."

If you're interested in any of Foster's allegations against the Ball family, you can check out the full video embedded below.