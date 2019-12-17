'Tis the season for giving, and New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball is playing the role of Santa ahead of the team's clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Ball blessed each of his teammates with their own personalized X-Box consoles following today's shootaround, and nobody was more stunned than Zion Williamson.

Sure, Zion could buy his own X-Box one million times over, but that didn't stop him from reacting like the teenager that he is when he saw what Lonzo Claus had waiting inside the locker room. Check out the footage embedded below.

Although Williamson has not played in a game this season, it certainly appears that he has already developed a good rapport with his teammates, specifically Lonzo. The Pelicans social media account posted a video of Zion draining jumpers earlier on Tuesday, which was only interrupted when Ball swooped in for a perfectly-timed goal tend.

Pelicans fans, and NBA fans in general, are eagerly awaiting the time when the two will team up on the court for the first time but we may have to wait until 2020, or later. New Orleans (6-21) will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, followed by a four-game road trip culminating with a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets.