It was picture day in New Orleans on Tuesday, as the Pelicans officially introduced all of the new faces they acquired this off-season, including former Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram.

The trio, along with former Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors and Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin, held a press conference in which they showed off their new threads and got to try on the uniforms for the first time.

As seen in the photos embedded below, Lonzo paired up the iconic "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 with his new Pelicans uniform.

Ball cut ties with his father's Big Baller Brand back in March, after it was revealed that BBB co-founder Alan Foster stole more than $1.5 million from him. It remains to be seen if Lonzo will sign an endorsement deal with another brand such as Nike, but those Space Jam 11s are looking pretty smooth with his new digs.

In regards to his new team, Lonzo expressed an excitement to play in a fast-paced offense.