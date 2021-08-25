mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lonzo Ball AKA Zo Drops Off New Single "Ice"

Mitch Findlay
August 25, 2021 12:38
261 Views
04
1
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Ice
Zo (Lonzo Ball) Feat. Starside

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
15% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

Lonzo Ball returns as Zo, sliding into his melodic bag with his new single "Ice."


When it comes to basketball players turned rappers, Lonzo Ball's Zo is one of the latest to hit the court. And while it's been a bit of a bumpy ride at times, the eldest Ball brother continues to develop his style, showcasing a new side on his recent single "Ice." Sliding into his melodic bag for this one, "Ice" finds Zo soaking his vocals in autotune as he celebrates the love of his life.

That's not the only thing he's celebrating these days. Lonzo Ball recently signed a four-year, eighty-five million dollar contract with the Chicago Bulls. It's no wonder he's feeling on top of the world, and it should be interesting to see how he continues to balance his music career with his on-court performance. Perhaps "Ice" is a sign of things to come -- do you think Zo should continue down this lane on his next project?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Loving all my drip, Rollies come equipped
Diamonds on my wrist, shining like a wish
Asking for a pic, only posing if she thick

Zo (Lonzo Ball)
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  4
  1
  261
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zo (Lonzo Ball) Starside
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lonzo Ball AKA Zo Drops Off New Single "Ice"
04
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject