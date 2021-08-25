Lonzo Ball AKA Zo Drops Off New Single "Ice"

When it comes to basketball players turned rappers, Lonzo Ball's Zo is one of the latest to hit the court. And while it's been a bit of a bumpy ride at times, the eldest Ball brother continues to develop his style, showcasing a new side on his recent single "Ice." Sliding into his melodic bag for this one, "Ice" finds Zo soaking his vocals in autotune as he celebrates the love of his life.

That's not the only thing he's celebrating these days. Lonzo Ball recently signed a four-year, eighty-five million dollar contract with the Chicago Bulls. It's no wonder he's feeling on top of the world, and it should be interesting to see how he continues to balance his music career with his on-court performance. Perhaps "Ice" is a sign of things to come -- do you think Zo should continue down this lane on his next project?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Loving all my drip, Rollies come equipped

Diamonds on my wrist, shining like a wish

Asking for a pic, only posing if she thick