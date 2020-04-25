Lonr. Drops Debut EP "Land Of Nothing Real" Ft. H.E.R. & 24kGoldn

Breakout star, Lonr., came through with his debut project, Land Of Nothing Real, on Friday (April 24th), with features from R&B heavyweight, H.E.R., and up-and-coming rapper, 24kGoldn. Ever since the hook from his debut single, "A.M." went viral on TikTok, Lonr. has been steadily on the come up. The genre-blending is upping the ante with the release of his first body of work, and we can't wait to hear more.

The 7-track mixtape is an assortment of vibes, as Lonr. experiments with different elements of varying genres. He opens with a never-before-heard track, "Time," followed by two of the lead singles, "A.M." and "Safe Zone." The EP takes a sharp turn by the fourth track, when 24kGoldn busts through the relatively calm atmosphere Lonr. has created thus far with "LIT." However, the highlight has to be the previously-released single, "Make The Most," with H.E.R., whose angelic, soulful voice pairs with Lonr.'s subtle vocals perfectly.

“This project is really about love, longing, and desire,” Lonr. said about Land Of Nothing Real. “Those topics are always on people’s minds. I’m examining them with melodic and dreamy songs.” Check out Land of Nothing Real and let us know what you think of this promising talent's debut effort.

Land Of Nothing Real Tracklist

1. Time

2. A.M.

3. Safe Zone

4. LIT ft. 24kGoldn

5. Unruly

6. Make the Most ft. H.E.R.

7. Jump