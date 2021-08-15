mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lonr. & Yung Bleu Are Hopeless Romantics On "Read My Mind"

Joshua Robinson
August 15, 2021 14:11
Lonr. taps Yung Bleu for his melodic new single "Read My Mind."


Last year, Lonr. popped onto the music scene with his debut EP, Land Of Nothing Real. The seven-track project featured huge appearances from H.E.R. and 24kGoldn, and according to the enigmatic artist, it was about "love, longing, and desire.

Roughly 16 months later, Lonr. is back with a new Yung Bleu-assisted single titled "Read My Mind," which continues a months-long collaborative streak this year.

With a runtime of two minutes and 38 seconds, "Ready My Mind" is a short, yet sweet offering from the two artists that's filled with the spirit of teenage romance. Although his verse isn't nearly as long as Yung Bleu's, Lonr.'s catchy hook is what really drives the song, and the repetitive call to "run away" and "lose control" is simplistically endearing. 

Watch the cinematic music video for Lonr. and Yung Bleu's melodic new single below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the vibe.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I wanna see if you gon' talk that talk (Talk)
I can tell you nasty by how you walk (How you walk)
I can tell you classy just by your thoughts (By your thoughts)
She can get a bag, tell me what it cost

