Lonr. & Coi Leray Are Ready For Cuffing Season On New Track "CUFFIN"

Joshua Robinson
October 01, 2021 14:14
CUFFIN
Lonr. Feat. Coi Leray

Lonr. teams up with Coi Leray for "CUFFIN," a dreamy track from his new project "Land Of Nothing Real 2."


Following the success of his debut EP last year, Lonr. has finally returned this week with the release of Land Of Nothing Real 2. The eight-track project is a compelling, 21-minute effort that demonstrates the Los Angeles artist's versatility, and it features contributions from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray, the latter of which has the potential to be one of Lonr.'s biggest tracks yet.

Titled "CUFFIN," Lonr.'s highly anticipated Coi Leray collaboration has arrived right in time for cuffing season, and the smooth, slow-paced track finds both artists singing about their desire to get intimate with their respective love interests. 

"CUFFIN" also arrives alongside a dreamy music video that perfectly captures the vibe of the song. Watch the music video for Lonr. and Coi Leray's new song, "CUFFIN," below, and if you're feeling it, listen to the rest of Land Of Nothing Real 2 here.

Quotable Lyrics

Shootin' my shot, no Beretta, huh
You know that I'm a go-getter, huh
Ten toÐµs, they call me the stÐµpper, huh
Louis Vuitton on her ankles, huh
She wears Chanel on her wrist, huh
But we love each other, no labels, huh
Everything all on the table, huh (Yeah, yeah)
Everything all on the table, huh, yeah

