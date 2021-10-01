Lonr. & Coi Leray Are Ready For Cuffing Season On New Track "CUFFIN"

Following the success of his debut EP last year, Lonr. has finally returned this week with the release of Land Of Nothing Real 2. The eight-track project is a compelling, 21-minute effort that demonstrates the Los Angeles artist's versatility, and it features contributions from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray, the latter of which has the potential to be one of Lonr.'s biggest tracks yet.

Titled "CUFFIN," Lonr.'s highly anticipated Coi Leray collaboration has arrived right in time for cuffing season, and the smooth, slow-paced track finds both artists singing about their desire to get intimate with their respective love interests.

"CUFFIN" also arrives alongside a dreamy music video that perfectly captures the vibe of the song. Watch the music video for Lonr. and Coi Leray's new song, "CUFFIN," below, and if you're feeling it, listen to the rest of Land Of Nothing Real 2 here.

Quotable Lyrics

Shootin' my shot, no Beretta, huh

You know that I'm a go-getter, huh

Ten toÐµs, they call me the stÐµpper, huh

Louis Vuitton on her ankles, huh

She wears Chanel on her wrist, huh

But we love each other, no labels, huh

Everything all on the table, huh (Yeah, yeah)

Everything all on the table, huh, yeah