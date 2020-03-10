It's difficult to keep your business to yourself when you're in a relationship. If you're like Loni Love, you may go to the extremes and make your significant other sign an NDA to help keep your personal life under wraps. On a recent episode of The Real, the hosts talked about a man who wanted his girlfriend to sign a prenuptial agreement before they moved in together. During the segment, Loni Love revealed that she had her boyfriend of two years, James Welsch, sign on the dotted line of a non-disclosure agreement.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I don't care if you're on television or not, if you know you coming up in the world and things are happening—'cause you notice how all of a sudden Jessica Simpson and all of them are writing these books and they're telling their side of the story and everything, possibly if they had an NDA, they couldn't do that," Loni said. "'Cause that can ruin your brand. Somebody making false...not saying what [Simpson] is saying is false, but in general. It can really hurt your brand, it can really hurt you as a person."

"I have [an NDA]," Loni added. "I made James sign one... The NDA isn't for him, it's because the people around him." Watch Loni Love explain her situation on The Real below and let us know if you'd ever ask your partner to sign an NDA.