Two nurses hailing from Long Island have been charged forging COVID-19 vaccination cards as a part of a scam that netted them more than $1.5 million. The two are being charged with one count of forgery in the second degree.

Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, were both named in the complaint. Adults were charged $220 apiece as well as $85 per child. DeVuono and Urraro would also get their clients' names in the New York State Immunization Information System database.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Special agent Scott Lampert announced the charges in a statement addressing the danger of forging vaccination records: “Forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering false information into the New York State database used to track vaccination records puts the health and well-being of others at risk, and undermines efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Urraro's attorney, Michael Joseph Alber, told Insider, "It is so important that there is no rush to judgment in forming an opinion against a respected (licensed practical nurse). We look forward to highlighting the legal impediments and defects in this investigation."

He added: "An accusation should not overshadow the good work Ms. Urraro has done for children and adults in the medical field."

