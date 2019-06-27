mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Long Beach Rapper Trap Brings Revolutionary Vibes On "I Want Moor"

Alex Zidel
June 27, 2019 16:52
I Want Moor
Trap

Trap drops his new single "I Want Moor" from "Young Basquiat 3: Lost Vibes."


Hip-hop is absolutely running the world right now. There's a little bit of something for everybody. If you want to vibe out, you can check out some of the hottest trap records on the charts. If you're more interested in social commentary in your raps, you might be interested in checking out Long Beach native Trap. The underground rapper recently introduced us to Young Basquiat 3: Lost Vibes and on the project, he included a dope little track called "I Want Moor." We've decided to highlight it below.

Trap may not be a household name but he's just as skilled as some of the rappers getting major label pushes. Each bar that he spits on "I Want Moor" is there for a reason. Trap tells a story in his rhymes and it's a compelling one. Listen to the cut below and let us know your thoughts!

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm trying to work on my breathing
Cause Nip said this shit was a marathon
Then they shot him in front of The Marathon
Got me in my bag like a carry-on
Got me plotting on hits like I'm Barry Bonds

Trap long beach
