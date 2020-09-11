London Singer Ebenezer Returns With "Bad Romantic 2.5"

London-based singer-songwriter, producer, and mix engineer Ebenezer has racked up an impressive list of collaborative credits, having worked with Ty Dolla $ign, Mahalia, and Jeremih, among others. The artist's PARTYNEXTDOOR-like ability to become a one man writing and recording machine, coupled with his impressive versatility (he even has credits on a K-Pop song) reveals a talent deserving of more recognition.

His new Bad Romantic 2.5 EP is the follow up to March's Bad Romantic II. The singer keeps it short and sweet, with only four tracks featuring appearances from fellow UK artists Stefflon Don and Kojey Radical. One has to appreciate the fact that despite his access to big-name features from across the pond (he was joined by Lil Durk on the remix to "Flaws and All" from Bad Romantic II), he opted to mostly handle the vocal work himself.

The EP is not only a showcase of Ebenezer's magnetism as a performer, but also his lush and layered production. It's not hard to imagine that this EP will have artists soliciting his production for their own tracks. Bad Romantic 2.5 is available on all streaming services today. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments below.