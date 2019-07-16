As reported by several sources, including the BBC, London rapper Unknown T has officially been charged with murder. The drill rapper, whose real name is Daniel Lena, is being accused of violent disorder and murder in the case of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara. The young man was at Unknown T's New Years Eve party this year when, in the early hours of the morning, he was taken to the hospital with stab injuries. Steven was pronounced dead on the scene. A second man recovered from a stabbing at the same party.

Unknown T was arrested alongside two other men and all three are set to appear in a London courthouse on Thursday. According to the report, Narvaez-Jara was the first stabbing victim of this year in London.

Unknown T is well-known for his record "Homerton B," which established himself as one of the strongest up-and-comers in the U.K. drill scene. He recently linked up with AJ Tracey on "Leave Dat Trap" and with WSTRN on "Medusa." T received a co-sign from Drake, who brought him out during a recent stop in the United Kingdom. He has a very promising future ahead of him if he's able to get rid of these charges. We will continue to update you with any upcoming developments in his case.



Joseph Okpako/Getty Images