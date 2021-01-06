Five days into the new year and London On Da Track continues to take hits from the mothers of his children. The famed producer's relationships have been center stage as he prepares for the birth of his child with singer Summer Walker. On Tuesday (January 5), two mothers of his other kids have come forward to once again speak about London's alleged neglectful behavior toward his children. This ongoing narrative repeatedly surfaced throughout 2020, and the ladies aren't quite finished sharing their sides of their stories.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"It's january 5th and @londonondatrack had my attorney drop off 3 ugly stuffed animals a book and a doll for pairs," Eboni wrote on her Instagram Story. "London she don't eat bears & you bought her the same f*ckin ugly bear last year." In another slide, she added, "This n*gga treat his daughter like a goodwill charity. He don't give a f*ck about her all year literally didn't see her once didn't feed her once didn't provide sh*t for her but acknowledge her w ugly ass bears."

"London bro do better," she added. "You do all this big cap sh*t all the time and I act more like a grown man than you. I swear this man does this sh*t on purpose bc he like me talkin dumb." Eboni wasn't the only one to air out grievances with the producer. Another mother answered questions from her followers and stated that she doesn't co-parent with London and alleges that he doesn't have a relationship with their son.

Meanwhile, London has previously stated that he won't speak negatively about the mothers of his children on any public platform. Check out their posts below.