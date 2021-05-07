The hip-hop discourse will forever rage on, as there are few things rap fans enjoy more than ranking their favorite emcees and producers. While the topics are certainly numerous, one of the more thought-provoking discussions in recent years centers around the producers that came to define the new generation. Yet amidst all of the names oft-cited as hip-hop's most influential, it somehow feels like London On Da Track has continuously flown under the radar.

As Young Thug has certainly come to be recognized as one of the most exciting, creative, and dynamic artists of the past several years, London On Da Track's role as one of the main musical minds behind some of his best work should not go unrecognized. Responsible for beats on the Slime Season series, Barter 6, Beautiful Thugger Girls, On The RVN, and more, London managed to lock in with Thugger's melodic instincts to the point where their collaborative works were often project highlights.

Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images

Yesterday, one fan noted that London's run was not getting due respect in the wider conversation, prompting a response from the producer. "When it do get talked about it’ll be a lot to talk about," reflects London, calling back to an era he clearly holds dear to heart. "Me & thug was ahead of our time back in 2015. Me & thug had over 100 songs leaked n shit still went platinum."

Interestingly, he notes that their run was "ahead of its time," with the implication being that their work together went on to impact the sound of today. Not an entirely wild thesis, given how melodic many of today's rappers tend to be, not to mention the increased emphasis on acoustic instrumentation. Do you think London On Da Track deserves more appreciation for everything he's brought to the table? And would you say his run with Young Thug in 2015 is among the game's recent best?