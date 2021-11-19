Summer Walker and London on da Track have never been the type to shy away from feuding in public, but the former lovers and current co-parents also have a tendency to sing one another’s praises in the spotlight as well. Following the release of Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, the record producer is praising his “4th Baby Mama” heavily.

“I’m grateful,” London captioned a recently posted photo dump. “To all my kids imma continue to go hard for y’all. I’m also extending congratulations to Summer for breaking records..I’m honored to have been apart of it…Looking forward to stepping into Gods next chapter.. Slatty #STILLOVERIT.”





Along with a photo of Walker holding their baby, the Over It executive producer also shared screenshots of some tweets that highlight his and his exes recent success. According to the post, London made it to the #3 spot on the Hot 100 Producers chart and the “Insane” singer earned her first week at #1 on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, coming in ahead of Adele, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and even her baby daddy.

The Atlanta native’s post also mentioned that the 25-year-old singer managed to beat the record set by Beyoncé’s Lemonade from over five years ago with a streaming debut of 201 million. Still Over It marks Walker’s first ever #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, so the mother of one has plenty to celebrate.





London’s kind words come as a surprise to some, especially after hearing the way that the songstress so publicly aired him out on her project – particularly with the lyrics, “I wanna start with your mama/She should’ve whooped your ass.” If his post is any indication, it seem that he and his baby mama may be on good terms; for now, anyway.

If you love Still Over It, make sure to read our review on the project.